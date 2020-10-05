Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sujitabh Chaudhary
@suzitav
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Pharping Hydro Electricity, Dakshinkali, Nepal
Published
on
October 5, 2020
ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Water reservoir, trees, hills in the background.
Related tags
dakshinkali
nepal
pharping hydro electricity
reservoir
HD Grey Wallpapers
hydropower project
pharping
hydro electricity
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Water Wallpapers
building
bridge
Creative Commons images
Related collections
EYE SEE YOU
1,281 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
Eye Images
Animals Images & Pictures
pet
Minimal
514 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
minimal
outdoor
HQ Background Images
Urban Exploration
236 photos
· Curated by Alex Holyoake
urban
building
HD City Wallpapers