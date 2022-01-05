Go to Leira H. Raeffray's profile
@leirahr
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published agoFree to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

Tree Images & Pictures
plant
tree trunk
oak

Related collections

Sweet Tooth
123 photos · Curated by Isaiah Nathanael
sweet
dessert
Food Images & Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking