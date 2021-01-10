Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Hamish Kale
@hamishkale_
Download free
Share
Info
Bath, Bath, United Kingdom
Published on
January 10, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Bath Canal
Related collections
Collection #34: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
outdoor
HD Wood Wallpapers
hand
Pyro 🔥
48 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
pyro
flame
HD Fire Wallpapers
Collection #180: Unsplash
7 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Animals Images & Pictures
Eye Images
mammal
Related tags
HD Water Wallpapers
architecture
human
People Images & Pictures
outdoors
canal
bath
building
castle
fort
united kingdom
moat
ditch
england
uk
river
transport
old
history
historic
PNG images