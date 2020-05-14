Go to Shakeel Ahmad's profile
green grass field during daytime
green grass field during daytime
Mushkpuri Peak, Pakistan
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Mushkpuri, is a 2,800-metre-high (9,200 ft) mountain in the Nathia Gali Hills, in the Abbottabad District of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northern Pakistan. It is 90 kilometres (56 mi) north of Islamabad, just above Dunga Gali in the Nathia Gali area of Ayubia National Park. It is the second highest peak in the Galyat Region after Miranjani which is located at 2,992 metres (9,816 ft). Much of it the mountain is covered with Western Himalayan subalpine conifer forests.

