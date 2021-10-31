Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ronit Shaked
@ronit_sha
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 31, 2021
FUJIFILM, X-T100
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
pigeon
dove
HD Wood Wallpapers
Public domain images
Related collections
Posed & Poised
76 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
HD Grey Wallpapers
Vintage Backgrounds
plant
Workspaces
72 photos
· Curated by Gretchen Oris-Chong
workspace
work
desk
family
113 photos
· Curated by Aaron Booth
Family Images & Photos
child
HD Kids Wallpapers