Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Alim Muadzin
@am_fotografi
Download free
Published on
May 26, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Share
Info
Related collections
Aviation
529 photos
· Curated by Harmy
aviation
plane
Airplane Pictures & Images
Buildings and Towns
105 photos
· Curated by Jules Fouchy
town
building
Cloud Pictures & Images
Collection #148: Kickstarter
10 photos
· Curated by Kickstarter
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Related tags
plant
potted plant
vase
jar
pottery
blossom
Flower Images
planter
lavender
Free images