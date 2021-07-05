Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Britta Geisthardt
@http_brtta
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
July 5, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Flower Images
blossom
Leaf Backgrounds
bud
sprout
fungus
Rose Images
petal
Free images
Related collections
Natural wonders
319 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
Music
87 photos
· Curated by Modo Studio
Music Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Musician Pictures
Unsplash Top 25: Editor’s Choice Photos of 2018 | Q1
18 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
HD City Wallpapers