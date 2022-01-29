Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Alexey Demidov
@alexeydemidov
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
7d
ago
Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
accessories
bead
accessory
sphere
jewelry
ornament
bead necklace
Creative Commons images
Related collections
soul scenes
158 photos · Curated by Tracy Saunders
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images
Collection #21: Crew
8 photos · Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
In Transit
203 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
transportation
vehicle
Car Images & Pictures