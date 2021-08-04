Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Zero
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
August 4, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Vienna, Austria
Related tags
architecture
HD Gold Wallpapers
statue
urban
HD City Wallpapers
austria
historic
monument
sunny
golden
vienna
Summer Images & Pictures
history
building
sculpture
HD Art Wallpapers
town
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Office
55 photos
· Curated by Christine Connors
office
desk
work
Northside #01
32 photos
· Curated by Axel Antas-Bergkvist
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Snow Wallpapers
Gradient Scapes
17 photos
· Curated by Stephen Olmstead
Cloud Pictures & Images
Sunset Images & Pictures
outdoor