Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Nima Sarram
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kabwe, Zambia
Published on
January 12, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
INSTAGRAM: SARRAMPHOTOGRAPHY
Related tags
kabwe
zambia
smile
People Images & Pictures
africa
school
trip
group
HD Color Wallpapers
nikon
portrait
Summer Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
face
human
accessories
accessory
tie
female
Girls Photos & Images
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Africa
21 photos
· Curated by Nima Sarram
africa
nikon
zambia
Portraits
75 photos
· Curated by Nima Sarram
portrait
human
nikon
All it takes is a smile!
1,000 photos
· Curated by REBORN .RED
smile
laughter
human