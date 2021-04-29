Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Joseph Lee
@jelphoto
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Prescott, AZ, USA
Published on
April 29, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
prescott
az
usa
HD Grey Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
Grass Backgrounds
plant
HD Sky Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
field
grassland
sunrise
HD Art Wallpapers
painting
HD Scenery Wallpapers
panoramic
weather
sunlight
Free images
Related collections
Points and Triangles
220 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
triangle
building
architecture
Collection #103: Moment
10 photos
· Curated by Moment
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
HQ Background Images
Office
55 photos
· Curated by Christine Connors
office
desk
work