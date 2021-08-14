Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Stan Slade
@rofostan
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 15, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5600
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
plant
fungus
mushroom
agaric
amanita
Free images
Related collections
Buildings
196 photos
· Curated by Zachary Spears
building
architecture
line
Collection #177: Unsplash
8 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
Star Images
night
Collection #87: Scott Stratten
10 photos
· Curated by Scott Stratten
outdoor
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers