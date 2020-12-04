Go to Okai Vehicles's profile
man in orange shirt and black shorts riding on black and red bicycle
What began as one person's passion for mechanics and scooters, has since grown to become a globally recognized brand on a mission change urban mobility as we know it. Okai empowers people everywhere to move across their cities, campuses, and communities in ways that are safe, simple, and fun. Okai is a multinational team with more than 17 years of micromobility experience. We address the "first & last mile” problem with high quality, high-performance electric vehicles that redefine the present and future of transportation. Okai is here to leave an impact instead of a big carbon footprint.

