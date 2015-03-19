Go to Milada Vigerova's profile
Available for hire
Download free
green banana leaf in close up photography
green banana leaf in close up photography
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

LEAF
230 photos · Curated by fabio accroglianò
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
Nature Textures
768 photos · Curated by Wellington Ferreira
Texture Backgrounds
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Holding
113 photos · Curated by Stephanie Koehler
holding
plant
macro
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking