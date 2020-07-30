Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Marcel Strauß
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Stuttgart, Deutschland
Published
on
July 30, 2020
Canon, EOS 6D Mark II
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
stuttgart
deutschland
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
House Images
writing
sign
fun
work
home decor
HD Windows Wallpapers
door
postal office
Free pictures
Related collections
Landscape & Architecture
193 photos · Curated by Marcel Strauß
architecture
building
HD City Wallpapers
cover
1 photo · Curated by Liphy Lu
Cover Photos & Images
hand
writing
Stuttgart
303 photos · Curated by Marcel Strauß
stuttgart
deutschland
human