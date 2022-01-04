Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Wolfgang Hasselmann
@wolfgang_hasselmann
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
12d
ago
SONY, NEX-6
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
waterfowl
flying
HD Teal Wallpapers
cormorant
anseriformes
Free pictures
Related collections
Collection #59: Mikael Cho
8 photos
· Curated by Mikael Cho
Animals Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
Meaning of Marriage
76 photos
· Curated by Mark Harris
marriage
People Images & Pictures
Love Images
Texture
265 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Pattern Wallpapers