Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Hendrik Kespohl
@hendrikkay
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 14, 2020
Canon, EOS 700D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Botanic #15
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
Flower Images
blossom
Nature Images
outdoors
explore
plants
bloom
Leaf Backgrounds
HD Autumn Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Floral Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
botanic
botanical
adventure
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
Free stock photos
Related collections
Patterns
482 photos
· Curated by Sarah Bowman
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
Spirit Animals
91 photos
· Curated by Gabby Orcutt
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
HD Grey Wallpapers
Natural Textures
80 photos
· Curated by Rich Strauss
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
outdoor