Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
albert fernandez navarrete
@bert17fdez
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 30, 2020
Panasonic, DMC-G7
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
#climbing #chalk #hands #bouldering
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Brown Backgrounds
hand
holding hands
human
People Images & Pictures
finger
wrist
Free stock photos
Related collections
Art ref
42 photos · Curated by Magpie Joyful
human
hand
finger
HR Action
37 photos · Curated by Senta Wittrock
HD Color Wallpapers
colour
HD Art Wallpapers
Hands
111 photos · Curated by Nancy Bentley
hand
human
finger