Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Gregory Sinet
@gregdesign
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
July 20, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Orange
102 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Orange Wallpapers
outdoor
plant
Collection #90: Canopy
10 photos
· Curated by Canopy
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
landscape
779 photos
· Curated by Markus Spiske
Landscape Images & Pictures
sand
Beach Images & Pictures
Related tags
building
architecture
temple
worship
shrine
Nature Images
pagoda
outdoors
HD Water Wallpapers
housing
castle
Public domain images