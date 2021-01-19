Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jen Gunter
@sweetsimplesunshine
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 19, 2021
Apple, iPhone XS
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Fresh oranges from a Farmer's Market in California
Related tags
Summer Images & Pictures
California Pictures
shoplocal
smallbusiness
farmlife
vibes
HD Orange Wallpapers
plant
Fruits Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
citrus fruit
HD Orange Wallpapers
produce
grapefruit
lemon
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Fruit
54 photos
· Curated by Lauren Thomas
Fruits Images & Pictures
plant
Food Images & Pictures
Orange
48 photos
· Curated by Polya Rahmanova
HD Orange Wallpapers
Fruits Images & Pictures
plant
fr
82 photos
· Curated by Max
fr
plant
HQ Background Images