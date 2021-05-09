Go to Ben Kitching's profile
Available for hire
Download free
person in green t-shirt and blue and white shorts climbing on brown rock
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Trout Creek, OR, USA
Published on SONY, ILCE-7M2
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Patrick Dunn trad climbing at Trout Creek in Oregon.

Related collections

Back
403 photos · Curated by Alexi Calzadilla
back
human
outdoor
Climb
29 photos · Curated by Paul Marples
climb
Sports Images
outdoor
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking