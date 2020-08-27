Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
moto moto sc
@motomotosc
Download free
Share
Info
Gurney Drive, Georgetown, George Town, Penang, Malaysia
Published on
August 27, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Happy Birthday
60 photos
· Curated by Stock Photos
Happy Birthday Images
Cake Images
Food Images & Pictures
People
128 photos
· Curated by Joshua Earle
People Images & Pictures
human
portrait
Backgrounds
238 photos
· Curated by Clem Onojeghuo
HQ Background Images
HD Color Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Related tags
light fixture
lamp
gurney drive
georgetown
george town
penang
malaysia
lampshade
HD Red Wallpapers
Free images