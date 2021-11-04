Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sergey
@sergey_photos
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 4, 2021
OLYMPUS CORPORATION, E-M1MarkIII
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Forest Wallpapers
plant
tree trunk
root
Public domain images
Related collections
Monday Mantra
30 photos · Curated by Rachel Drudi
HQ Background Images
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
Outdoors and loving it
99 photos · Curated by Angie Muldowney
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
Urban perfection
159 photos · Curated by Daria Nepriakhina
urban
building
architecture