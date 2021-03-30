Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Rod Long
@rodlong
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
March 30, 2021
SONY, ILCE-6500
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
stained glass window
crucifixion
HD Christian Wallpapers
stained glass
glass
Easter Images
jesus
christ
gospel
church
tomb
human
People Images & Pictures
HD Art Wallpapers
stained glass
Free images
Related collections
Christianity
1,275 photos
· Curated by Toshiyuki Hashitani
christianity
church
building
christianity
16 photos
· Curated by Larry Inno
christianity
Jesus Images
church
Christian
38 photos
· Curated by Rod Long
HD Christian Wallpapers
church
gospel