Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Andrea Cairone
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Alba, Cuneo, Italia
Published on
May 11, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Truffle hunting, Langhe, UNESCO Heritage.
Related collections
Dogs
71 photos
· Curated by Claire Svendsen
Dog Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
pet
Dog & Human Bond
10 photos
· Curated by Rica Venturanza
Dog Images & Pictures
human
outdoor
SV Diverse
26 photos
· Curated by Mads Skjørberg
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
wildlife
Related tags
Dog Images & Pictures
pet
Animals Images & Pictures
canine
mammal
pointer
alba
cuneo
italia
human
People Images & Pictures
truffle hunting
Nature Images
animal love
truffle
dog love
Brown Backgrounds
Creative Commons images