Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Clay Banks
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
History
,
Arts & Culture
Share
Info
Florence, Italy
Published
on
January 23, 2020
ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License
[ IG: @clay.banks ]
Related tags
florence
Italy Pictures & Images
history
plaza
natural light
attraction
HD Marble Wallpapers
Best Stone Pictures & Images
square
statue
stone statue
Tourism Pictures
tourist attraction
Travel Images
landmark
david
sculpture
Historical Photos & Images
italian
HD Art Wallpapers
Free stock photos
Related collections
Estatuas IG
130 photos
· Curated by chakann
HD Art Wallpapers
statue
sculpture
Topic: From The Heart
339 photos
· Curated by Cristi F.
HD Art Wallpapers
painting
artwork
Italy
1,048 photos
· Curated by amit meirav
Italy Pictures & Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor