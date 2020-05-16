Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Bolatbek Gabiden
@gabiden
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Mongolia
Published
on
May 16, 2020
Canon EOS 60D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Altai mountains, Mongolia
Related tags
mongolia
soil
Nature Images
outdoors
sand
dune
Desert Images
HD Blue Wallpapers
ground
land
plateau
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Food
178 photos
· Curated by Lily Meade
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
plant
A Glorious Church
29 photos
· Curated by Aaron Burden
church
building
architecture
Textures
313 photos
· Curated by Dessa Bailey
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers
croatia