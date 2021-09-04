Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Phạm Chung 🇻🇳
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 4, 2021
SP-3000
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
People Images & Pictures
human
clothing
apparel
female
Women Images & Pictures
pants
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
outdoors
vegetation
Girls Photos & Images
housing
building
urban
long sleeve
sleeve
People Images & Pictures
dress
face
Free pictures
Related collections
Human for scale.
120 photos
· Curated by Tyler Lastovich
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Architecture
39 photos
· Curated by C G
architecture
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
Simplicity
200 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
simplicity
HD Grey Wallpapers
minimal