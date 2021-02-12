Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Julie Wolpers
@jwolpers
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
February 12, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
calm wallpapers
424 photos
· Curated by Christi Osterday
calm
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Into the Woods
32 photos
· Curated by Alice Donovan Rouse
HD Wood Wallpapers
outdoor
HD Forest Wallpapers
Aerial
119 photos
· Curated by Luke Chesser
aerial
aerial view
road
Related tags
wildlife
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Elephant Images & Pictures
Nature Images
grassland
savanna
outdoors
field
plant
vegetation
Landscape Images & Pictures
Brown Backgrounds
Free pictures