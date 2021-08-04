Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
29d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Serres d'Auteuil, France
Related tags
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
vegetation
Flower Images
blossom
petal
acanthaceae
Free images
Related collections
The Colorful Collection
1,240 photos
· Curated by Chris Barbalis
colorful
HD Color Wallpapers
HD Blue Wallpapers
Colours
677 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
colour
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
NYC
465 photos
· Curated by nathan lewis
nyc
building
HD City Wallpapers