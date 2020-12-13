Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Raimond Klavins
@raimondklavins
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kailash, Буранг, Нгари, Китай
Published
on
December 13, 2020
DMC-GH4
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Stone with tibetian mantras Tibet sanscrit
Related tags
kailash
буранг
нгари
китай
Brown Backgrounds
rubble
rock
road
pebble
symbol
Backgrounds
Related collections
Collection #23: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
outdoor
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
Urban
70 photos
· Curated by Andy McGuinness
urban
building
HD City Wallpapers
Candy
51 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Carlsson
candy
sweet
Food Images & Pictures