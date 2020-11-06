Go to Axel Bertrand's profile
@20_bertrandaxel
Download free
red fire extinguisher on gray concrete wall
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Île-de-France, France
Published on Pixel 4
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Walls
78 photos · Curated by Claire Satera
wall
HD Art Wallpapers
HD Graffiti Wallpapers
Hands
163 photos · Curated by Joshua Earle
hand
People Images & Pictures
finger
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking