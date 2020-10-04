Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Wolfgang Hasselmann
@wolfgang_hasselmann
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 4, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Black Wallpapers
ground
Animals Images & Pictures
reptile
gravel
road
dirt road
Snake Images & Pictures
lizard
soil
rock python
Free stock photos
Related collections
Music
85 photos
· Curated by Alexey Topolyanskiy
Music Images & Pictures
hand
People Images & Pictures
Background
19,623 photos
· Curated by Becca Merriman
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
enchanting lands
47 photos
· Curated by Jen Palmer
land
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images