Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sophie Grieve-Williams
@sophiegw
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Williamson Park, Lancaster, UK
Published
on
October 8, 2021
SONY, SLT-A57
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
A dark butterfly lands on a green leaf
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
williamson park
lancaster
uk
Butterfly Images
leaves
insects
gothic
butterfly house
green aesthetic
Green Backgrounds
black insect
autumn nature
uk nature
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
invertebrate
Animals Images & Pictures
insect
Tree Images & Pictures
fungus
Free images
Related collections
Far From That
11 photos · Curated by Joanne Lam
HD Grey Wallpapers
hand
HD Black Wallpapers
Earth Day 2021
48 photos · Curated by Hello I'm Nik
Earth Images & Pictures
human
plastic pollution
Drone Pictures
2,268 photos · Curated by Nick Nice
drone
outdoor
aerial view