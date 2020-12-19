Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Irena Carpaccio
@murpaz
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Published
on
December 19, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
blossom
Flower Images
flower arrangement
flower bouquet
Fruits Images & Pictures
Pineapple Backgrounds
Food Images & Pictures
Tree Images & Pictures
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Noël
9 photos
· Curated by Amélie ZAKONICKY
noel
Food Images & Pictures
plant
Flora
210 photos
· Curated by Tim Wilgus
flora
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
flower
149 photos
· Curated by Ingrid Drygalla
Flower Images
plant
blossom