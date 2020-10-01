Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
snake venom
@pilssken
Download free
Share
Info
Chimney Tops Trail, Gatlinburg, TN, USA
Published on
October 1, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
closeup of a mushroom on a log
Related tags
plant
mushroom
fungus
agaric
amanita
chimney tops trail
gatlinburg
tn
usa
plants
closeup
moss
tennessee
fungi
Nature Images
great smoky mountains
great smoky mountains national park
smoky mountains
ground
photography
Free pictures
Related collections
Uplifting
88 photos
· Curated by Robert Milos
uplifting
outdoor
HQ Background Images
Boho Chic
75 photos
· Curated by Susan Wilkinson
boho
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
I'm just a shadow
309 photos
· Curated by Mahdi Shakhesi
shadow
silhouette
People Images & Pictures