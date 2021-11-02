Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Fabian Betto
@fabianbetto
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lüderenalp, Langnau im Emmental, Schweiz
Published
on
November 2, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON Z 7_2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Autumn in the Emmental (Switzerland)
Related tags
lüderenalp
langnau im emmental
schweiz
Nature Images
HD Scenery Wallpapers
outdoors
Landscape Images & Pictures
slope
panoramic
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
Mountain Images & Pictures
vegetation
countryside
mountain range
Grass Backgrounds
fir
abies
hill
wilderness
Free stock photos
Related collections
Textures
31 photos
· Curated by Robert Bye
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Goin' on a Hike
76 photos
· Curated by Gretchen Seelenbinder
hike
rock
outdoor
Faded Adventures 🌲
108 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
adventure
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers