Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sonika Agarwal
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Amboli, Maharashtra, India
Published
on
June 12, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Malabar Gliding Frog lying on a branch during night time
Related tags
maharashtra
india
amboli
Animals Images & Pictures
amphibian
Frog Images
wildlife
malabar gliding frog
macro
night
outdoor
Cute Images & Pictures
indian
malabar
close-up
close up
HD Tropical Wallpapers
Nature Images
creature
asia
Public domain images
Related collections
Macro Photography
38 photos
· Curated by Sonika Agarwal
photography
macro
insect
new age tats
10 photos
· Curated by Antrim Manning
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Art Wallpapers
accessory
Frogs
49 photos
· Curated by Andrea Liang
Frog Images
Animals Images & Pictures
amphibian