Go to Laura Chouette's profile
Available for hire
Download free
woman in black sleeveless dress holding white rose
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Paris, Frankreich
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Fashion Polaroid - Vintage Photograph Model Picture

Related collections

Unsplash Local
91 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
building
united kingdom
london
Light Interiors
381 photos · Curated by Laurel Harrison
Light Backgrounds
interior
indoor
Workspaces
72 photos · Curated by Gretchen Oris-Chong
workspace
work
desk
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking