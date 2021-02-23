Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Harshita Chadha
@aura_of_soul
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
February 23, 2021
Apple, iPhone 7 Plus
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
old house
indian culture
uttarakhand india
mountain village
Winter Images & Pictures
door
walkway
path
Nature Images
outdoors
rural
shelter
building
countryside
flagstone
HD Windows Wallpapers
slate
roof
HD Brick Wallpapers
sidewalk
Backgrounds
Related collections
Following people
356 photos
· Curated by Daria Nepriakhina
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
human
Social History
86 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
history
protest
united state
Blurrrr
387 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
blurrrr
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant