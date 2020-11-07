Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Pascal Meier
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
The Circle, Kloten, Schweiz
Published
on
November 7, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
the circle
kloten
schweiz
home decor
Texture Backgrounds
wheel
alloy wheel
machine
spoke
HD Orange Wallpapers
tire
furniture
rug
car wheel
curtain
window shade
HD Windows Wallpapers
Free images
Related collections
Perspective
234 photos
· Curated by Nicole Gladding
perspective
building
architecture
Architectural lines
965 photos
· Curated by Viktor Forgacs
architectural
line
building
Beyond Belief
33 photos
· Curated by Liz H
Star Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor