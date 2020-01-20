Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Chelaxy Designs
@chelaxydp
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Yangmingshan, Beitou District, Taipei City, Taiwan
Published
on
January 20, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Bug on a Calla Lily in Taiwan
Related tags
taiwan
yangmingshan
beitou district
taipei city
insect
island
explore
wanderlust
adventure
bug
bokeh
Nature Images
explore more
natural
Zoom Backgrounds
in action
china
Travel Images
close up
macro
Free images
Related collections
Paint it Black
441 photos
· Curated by Isaiah Nathanael
HD Black Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Dark Wallpapers
Collection #45: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD City Wallpapers
Urban Jungle
107 photos
· Curated by Clem Onojeghuo
urban
building
HD City Wallpapers