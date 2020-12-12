Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
wang kenan
@kernan83
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 12, 2020
ILCE-7RM2
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
human
People Images & Pictures
clinic
doctor
Related collections
Collection #163: Vanguard World
5 photos
· Curated by Vanguard World
vanguard
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Hammer It Home (Houses)
82 photos
· Curated by Marsha Wilde
home
House Images
outdoor
Collection #156: The Climate Reality Project
10 photos
· Curated by The Climate Reality Project
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor