Go to Nick Fewings's profile
Available for hire
Download free
green leaves plant during daytime
green leaves plant during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

The dark green leaves of the Acanthus plant.

Related collections

Workspaces
623 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
workspace
office
table
Geometry
119 photos · Curated by Samantha Morello
geometry
architecture
building
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking