Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Pritam Kumar
@1mpr3tam
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Varanasi, Varanasi, India
Published
3 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Ganga ghat
Related tags
varanasi
india
Nature Images
vegetation
plant
outdoors
sea
HD Ocean Wallpapers
HD Water Wallpapers
land
shoreline
Landscape Images & Pictures
HD Scenery Wallpapers
coast
rainforest
Tree Images & Pictures
Beach Images & Pictures
soil
Grass Backgrounds
panoramic
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
NHS
20 photos
· Curated by David Vincent
nh
text
human
Pink Spaces
158 photos
· Curated by RhondaK Native Florida Folk Artist
HD Pink Wallpapers
united state
Tree Images & Pictures
School Aesthetic
115 photos
· Curated by Hannah Mosbacker
school
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers