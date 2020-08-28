Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Hans Ripa
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
August 28, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
pflanze
schwarz weiß fotografie
blätter
plant
vegetation
bush
blossom
acanthaceae
Flower Images
Leaf Backgrounds
pottery
potted plant
jar
vase
petal
planter
Free images
Related collections
Winter
279 photos
· Curated by Line Gad Stausgaard
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Solar Eclipse 2017
50 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
2017
solar
Eclipse Images & Pictures
Double Exposures
202 photos
· Curated by Jackie Ramirez
double exposure
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers