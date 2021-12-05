Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Shaantanu Bhatt
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 5, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
clothing
apparel
People Images & Pictures
human
pants
shoe
footwear
face
female
People Images & Pictures
smile
jeans
denim
sari
silk
Women Images & Pictures
sitting
photo
portrait
photography
Backgrounds
Related collections
PIZZA
143 photos · Curated by Gaishka Conrad
Pizza Images
Food Images & Pictures
Brown Backgrounds
Layers
553 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
layer
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Pilgrim's Progress
74 photos · Curated by Valencia Ng
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
outdoor