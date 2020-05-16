Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeanne Rose Gomez
@jeannerosegomez
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Mongkok, Hong Kong
Published
on
May 16, 2020
Canon EOS 600D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Street foods in Hong Kong.
Related tags
mongkok
hong kong
Food Images & Pictures
photography
streetphotography
hongkong
canon
lightroom
streetfood
Travel Images
travelphotography
foodporn
photos
People Images & Pictures
human
hot dog
meal
hydrant
fire hydrant
sunglasses
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Ho Ho Holidays
517 photos
· Curated by Katie Smith
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas Images
Winter Images & Pictures
Blurred/in motion
101 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Morando
blurred
motion
Blur Backgrounds
Summer
1,322 photos
· Curated by karen hernandez
Summer Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Beach Images & Pictures