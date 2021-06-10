Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
L.Steward Masweneng
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Tembisa, South Africa
Published
on
June 10, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Picture of My Sister Kgadi
Related tags
tembisa
south africa
apparel
clothing
People Images & Pictures
human
hat
sleeve
HD Brick Wallpapers
face
wall
sitting
cap
female
beanie
Public domain images
Related collections
Earth Day 2021
48 photos
· Curated by Hello I'm Nik
Earth Images & Pictures
human
plastic pollution
Winter
38 photos
· Curated by Hollowed Witch
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
outdoor
Collection #184: General Assembly
7 photos
· Curated by General Assembly
People Images & Pictures
human
HD Grey Wallpapers