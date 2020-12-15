Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Gaspar Costa
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 15, 2020
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
Leaf Backgrounds
moss
winter forest
Nature Images
HD Green Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
plant
finger
vegetation
Tree Images & Pictures
fern
vase
pottery
jar
potted plant
planter
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Boho
48 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Ann
boho
Women Images & Pictures
Sunset Images & Pictures
Winter
37 photos
· Curated by Hollowed Witch
Winter Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Snow Wallpapers
Below the mist
16 photos
· Curated by Alasdair Monk
mist
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images